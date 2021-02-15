XYO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,861.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. XYO has a market cap of $4.76 million and $34,861.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.01006117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.06 or 0.05230430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00025110 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00037403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.