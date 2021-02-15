Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.96 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.93. The firm has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

