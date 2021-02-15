Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.
In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.74 per share, with a total value of $66,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,232 in the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $47.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.36.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.
