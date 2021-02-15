Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the January 14th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. 1,466,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,107,666. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.