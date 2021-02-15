Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yatra Online by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

