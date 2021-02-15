yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Hits $1,054.18

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00272974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00085003 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00091345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00093713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00417525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00186539 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

