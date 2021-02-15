yearn.finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $670.21 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $41,668.23 or 0.84836201 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $670.21 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00267456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00079139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.72 or 0.00435140 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00181651 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.