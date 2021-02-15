YENTEN (YTN) Price Up 169.7% This Week

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 169.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $87,285.40 and $1,400.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,278.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.20 or 0.03722553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.84 or 0.00440864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $728.24 or 0.01508412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00507211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.37 or 0.00468886 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00335811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002863 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

Buying and Selling YENTEN

