YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of YETI worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Cowen raised their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,761 shares of company stock worth $12,401,801. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

