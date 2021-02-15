YF Link Price Tops $331.74 on Top Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One YF Link token can now be bought for about $331.74 or 0.00696919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YF Link has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00056531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00276502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00081717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00088290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00093395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00190191 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.57 or 0.87853305 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

YF Link Token Trading

YF Link can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

