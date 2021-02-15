YFDAI.FINANCE Price Up 13.5% This Week (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE token can currently be purchased for about $4,978.37 or 0.10073490 BTC on major exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $19.84 million and $8.29 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00058739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00265584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00077534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00427380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00180450 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,986 tokens. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance

YFDAI.FINANCE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

