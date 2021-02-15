YFValue (YFV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00274310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00087678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00090069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00093941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00422097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00189164 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.