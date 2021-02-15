YIELD App Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.76 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 83.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 126.2% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $33.76 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00067701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00929927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051309 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.53 or 0.05147604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

