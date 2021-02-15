Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $2.37 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.77 million and $4.78 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 105.4% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00004883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00269823 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00088720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00077981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00092399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00440361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00183846 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars.

