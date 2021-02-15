YOU COIN Hits Market Cap of $7.91 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 107.5% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00951699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.77 or 0.05105446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

