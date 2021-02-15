Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 31.1% in January

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 14th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Youdao in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Youdao during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Youdao during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 76.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.99. 25,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of -0.41. Youdao has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

