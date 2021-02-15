Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.20 Million

Analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to report sales of $101.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $102.80 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $75.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $287.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $289.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $494.72 million, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $530.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

10x Genomics stock opened at $196.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,417,988 in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $181,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

