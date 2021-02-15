Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to report sales of $250.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.60 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $272.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAY opened at $15.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.