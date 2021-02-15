Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.29 Million

Brokerages predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $170.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the lowest is $169.30 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $173.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $731.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.80 million to $739.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $789.83 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $798.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.44.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,107.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 345,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $128.69 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -329.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

