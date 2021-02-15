Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post sales of $119.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.33 million and the lowest is $112.45 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $53.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $269.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.27 million to $273.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $405.49 million, with estimates ranging from $385.19 million to $438.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after acquiring an additional 753,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

