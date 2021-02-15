Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.08. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

HAS opened at $91.48 on Monday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 21.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

