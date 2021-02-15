Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on INOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

INOV traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $28.02. 11,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,641. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,859. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

