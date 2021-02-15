Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Post $2.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $1.96. L Brands reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

L Brands stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 86,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,038. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

