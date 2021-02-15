Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Million

Analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report sales of $18.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.40 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $50.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $51.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.38 million, with estimates ranging from $101.27 million to $105.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptiNose.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $46,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,283.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,734 shares of company stock valued at $688,312 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

