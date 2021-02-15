Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Announce $2.58 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $14.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

