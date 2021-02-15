Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Announce $2.58 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $14.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.