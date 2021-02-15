Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 103,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,734. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

