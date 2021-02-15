Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.15. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $17.04. 44,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,120 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

