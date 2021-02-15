Zacks: Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.13. 37,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 390,847 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.