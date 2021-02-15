Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

AINV stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $17.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.