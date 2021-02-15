Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.08. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

APTV stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.29. 69,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $156.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

