Zacks: Analysts Expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Archrock reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archrock.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Archrock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 23,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

