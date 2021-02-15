Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.57. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

BYD opened at $54.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $55,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

