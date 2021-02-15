Zacks: Analysts Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.54. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $206.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 161.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

