Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce $21.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $21.80 million. First Bank reported sales of $17.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $82.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $82.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $10.58 on Monday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.