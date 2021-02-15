Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.
NERV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,586. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $150.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Story: What is a recession?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.