Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Equities analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 110,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 791,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NERV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,586. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $150.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

