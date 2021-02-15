Zacks: Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $194.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

