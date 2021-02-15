Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.37. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

PDC Energy stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,397. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 505,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 87,398 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.