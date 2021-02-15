Zacks: Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce sales of $759.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.07 million and the highest is $770.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $704.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER stock opened at $142.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

