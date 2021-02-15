Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $3.63 EPS

Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the highest is $3.78. CACI International posted earnings of $3.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $15.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $16.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.67.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CACI International by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CACI traded down $4.27 on Monday, hitting $236.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.91. CACI International has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

