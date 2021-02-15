Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Celsius reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Celsius by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,052. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 882.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

