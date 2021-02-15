Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post $1.52 EPS

Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.66. Century Communities posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Century Communities stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.16. 16,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,783. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth $114,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

