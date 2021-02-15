Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.20 Million

Analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post sales of $187.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.86 million. GoPro reported sales of $119.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

