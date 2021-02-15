Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report $52.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.90 million and the highest is $52.22 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.05 million to $206.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $206.98 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $207.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $716.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

