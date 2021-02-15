Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report $639.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.00 million to $640.20 million. Green Plains posted sales of $632.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Green Plains by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

