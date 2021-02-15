Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post $217.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.40 million and the lowest is $209.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $559.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hawaiian by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hawaiian by 124.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $22.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.