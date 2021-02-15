Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post $0.92 EPS

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of ITT opened at $79.09 on Monday. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 12,797.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.