Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $730.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce sales of $730.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.60 million and the lowest is $717.49 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $731.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $209.31 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average of $190.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,874 shares of company stock worth $1,876,822 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.