Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Materialise posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MTLS traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $77.37. 34,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,331. Materialise has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -967.13 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Materialise by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.