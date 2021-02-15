Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.26 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $24.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

MCD opened at $213.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

