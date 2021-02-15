Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

